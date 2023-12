Koraput: Huge quantity of explosives seized during the joint combing operation by the Police and the SOG jawans in Gumudaput forest under Machhkund police limits in Koraput district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and seized about 15 guns, 17 tiffin bombs and two detonators from the forest.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the accused persons who have possessed these explosives, police said.