HOT! BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung stuns in Harper’s Bazaar Korea magazine, sends internet into frenzy

Seoul: On January 10, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar Korea unveiled three stunning cover pictures of BTS’ Kim Taehyung for its Blue Dragon year February issue, showcasing the Love Me Again singer in a new look.

Previously, the aforementioned outlet had teased fans by sharing a picture hiding the face of their cover star for the February issue and asked them to guess who could grace its upcoming issue. Back then, fans were able to deduce that it was Kim Taehyung, thanks to clues such as his slim waist, bracelet, Celine hashtags, and the idol’s hairstylist, who also shared the media outlet’s Instagram post on his story.

As soon as the three different cover images were dropped, fans went wild, stating that Kim Taehyung absolutely dazzled with his three new looks.

Dropping cryptic clues the magazine earlier played “Who’s that?” with their cover, leaving fans scrambling to solve the puzzle. The answer? Fans dissected every clue, and the Layover singer emerged as the ultimate cover boy. The cover is a part of a special ‘Blue Dragon year February issue.’

The abovementioned outlet captioned their post as “SEA YOU AGAIN. The sea and the ever more brilliantly shining cover of Korea’s February issue is BTS’s V (V) . Meet the beautiful Taehyung Kim with an unrivaled presence in front of the camera before enlisting.”

#제작지원 #FebruaryIssue #CoverStar



SEA YOU AGAIN



바다 그리고 더없이 찬란하게 빛나는, <하퍼스 바자> 코리아 2월호 커버의 주인공은 방탄소년단 뷔(V)입니다. 입대 전 <바자> 카메라 앞에 선, 독보적인 존재감의 아름다운 김태형을 만나보세요.

@bts_bighit @celineofficial



📢📢 Notice… pic.twitter.com/84tkEIxyJX — 하퍼스 바자 (@bazaarkorea) January 10, 2024

V opens the issue bathed in Celine luxury. Next, he layers on the allure going shirtless and decked up in glittering jewels. The final scene showcases a V on a throne, excluding a magical aura in a sapphire-themed setting.

#제작지원 #OctoberIssue #CoverStory



푸른 용의 해를 맞아 대담한 헤어 컬러의 오라(Aura) 가득한 비주얼이 돋보이는 뷔 화보의 풀 스토리는 <바자> 2월호와 웹사이트에서 만나볼 수 있습니다. 커버에 이어 다양한 디지털 콘텐츠도 순차적으로 공개될 예정이니 기대해주세요.

@bts_bighit… pic.twitter.com/Sk95BEnq29 — 하퍼스 바자 (@bazaarkorea) January 10, 2024

The Winter Bear singer who is currently enrolled in the mandatory military service of South Korea, sent the whole fandom into a tizzy moment. A fan wrote “I’m staring and I’m still speechless. Kim Taehyung, how can you even be real!”, another said “This particular look by Kim Taehyung has such anime character vibes”, “Kim Taehyung currently occupies 4 spots of the Top 10 Worldwide trends.”