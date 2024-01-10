BTS V
HOT! BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung stuns in Harper’s Bazaar Korea magazine, sends internet into frenzy

By Ananya Pattnaik
Seoul: On January 10, 2024, Harper’s Bazaar Korea unveiled three stunning cover pictures of BTS’ Kim Taehyung for its Blue Dragon year February issue, showcasing the Love Me Again singer in a new look.

Previously, the aforementioned outlet had teased fans by sharing a picture hiding the face of their cover star for the February issue and asked them to guess who could grace its upcoming issue. Back then, fans were able to deduce that it was Kim Taehyung, thanks to clues such as his slim waist, bracelet, Celine hashtags, and the idol’s hairstylist, who also shared the media outlet’s Instagram post on his story.

As soon as the three different cover images were dropped, fans went wild, stating that Kim Taehyung absolutely dazzled with his three new looks.

Dropping cryptic clues the magazine earlier played “Who’s that?” with their cover, leaving fans scrambling to solve the puzzle. The answer? Fans dissected every clue, and the Layover singer emerged as the ultimate cover boy. The cover is a part of a special ‘Blue Dragon year February issue.’

The abovementioned outlet captioned their post as “SEA YOU AGAIN. The sea and the ever more brilliantly shining cover of Korea’s February issue is BTS’s V (V) . Meet the beautiful Taehyung Kim with an unrivaled presence in front of the camera before enlisting.”

V opens the issue bathed in Celine luxury. Next, he layers on the allure going shirtless and decked up in glittering jewels. The final scene showcases a V on a throne, excluding a magical aura in a sapphire-themed setting.

 

 

 

The Winter Bear singer who is currently enrolled in the mandatory military service of South Korea, sent the whole fandom into a tizzy moment. A fan wrote “I’m staring and I’m still speechless. Kim Taehyung, how can you even be real!”, another said “This particular look by Kim Taehyung has such anime character vibes”, “Kim Taehyung currently occupies 4 spots of the Top 10 Worldwide trends.”

