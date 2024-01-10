SRK’s 2 Blockbuster Jawan And Pathaan Are Among The 10 Most Searched Movies On Google In 2023!

The way Shah Rukh Khan set his rule all over the year in 2023 with Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki, he truly proved why he is the king of Bollywood. Having made a comeback after a hiatus of 4 years, the superstar arrived as a storm and proved his dominance at the box office worldwide. While the films have topped several charts, continuing the spree, it has now made its place in the top 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023.

With Jawan at leading the way followed by Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar who has 2 of his films in the list of most searched movies on Google in 2023. It’s indeed worth marking that he is the only superstar who has 2 films in the list that were released in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan has indeed hit a hat trick by delivering three blockbusters in a single year with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. While these films created examples of its success, it ruled the box office with its whooping collection figures. The superstar has also created a phenomenon by drawing whooping 8 Cr. footfalls throughout the year, with Jawan contributing 3.93 Cr., Pathaan 3.20 Cr., and Dunki over 1 Cr. so far — becoming the first ever Hindi film actor to do so. Starting the year with a bang, Pathaan raked in 524 Cr. net (Hindi) and 545 Cr. net (all languages) in India, and a stellar 1055 Cr. worldwide including a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas. Whereas Jawan was released in June, the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with a whopping 643 Cr. nett collection in India across all languages. 580 Cr. of this came from the Hindi version alone, another record for Hindi cinema. Then came, Dunki which collected 410 Cr. worldwide in just 13 days, the film is projected to reach 460 Cr. or more by the end of its run.

Top 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023 1.🇺🇸 Barbie

2.🇺🇸 Oppenheimer

3.🇮🇳 Jawan

4.🇺🇸 Sound of Freedom

5.🇺🇸 John Wick: Chapter 4

6.🇺🇸 Avatar: The Way of Water

7.🇺🇸 Everything Everywhere All at Once

8.🇮🇳 Gadar 2

9.🇺🇸 Creed III

10.🇮🇳 Pathaan (Google Trends) — World Index (@theworldindex) January 8, 2024

