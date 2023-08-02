Holy Idol Of Goddess Bhattarika Relocated After Flood Water Of Mahanadi Enters Temple

Baramba (Cuttack): The holy idol of Goddess Bhattarika here in Cuttack district has been shifted after flood water of river Mahanadi entered the sanctum Santorum of the shrine today. The temple was partial submerged due to the flood in Mahanadi.

The idol has been shifted to a flood shelter in the Ratnagiri hills where all the rituals are being performed.

Mahanadi is swelling due to heavy rain in the upstream. The first floodwater of the Mahanadi reached the temple stair of Devi Bhattarika, the presiding deity of Baramba. In the evening, the flood water entered the temple forcing the servitors to evacuate the idol.

The furniture and other articles associated with the rituals were also shifted.

The shifting of the idol took place in presence of Endowment department officials, local sarpanch, Zilla Parishad and others.