Illegal Arms Trade: 5 Hardcore Criminals Including 2 Aides of D-Brothers Held In Cuttack

Cuttack: Five hardcore criminals including two associates of gangster Dhalasamanta Brothers have been arrested by Lalbag police in Cuttack while cracking an illegal arms deal.

On the basis of reliable input about the illegal arms trading syndicate, Lalbag PS successfully apprehended the five anti-socials near the Orissa High Court parking lot and seized five countrymade arms, 50 live ammunition, one car, two bikes and six mobile phones from them.

According to Lalbag police, of the five, arrested accused, three have been identified as Kalia alias Satyajeet Jena (43) of Cuttack Madhupatna, Nanda alias Durga Das (46), of Jagatsinghpur Chatara, Asik alias Santosh Samal (32), of Cuttack Kandarpur.

The two other arrested accused, identified as Md.Rahim alais SK Rahim (25), and Sk.Wasim (35), both of Dewanbazaar under Lalbag PS in Cuttack, are associates of gangster Dhalasamanta Brothers.

As per police, at about 8.30 PM on Tuesday, Lalbag Police Station IIC received a tip-off that notorious criminal Kalia alias Satyajeet Jena along with two of his associates, Nanda alias Durga Das and Ashik alias Santosh Samal were coming to a secluded place near High Court parking to crack an illegal firearms deal with Sk. Rahim and Sk.Wasim and for clandestine supply and sale of firearms to the criminals at Cuttack in a white colour car.

Acting on the information, SI Abinash Rout and other staff of Lalbag PS conducted a raid while the anti-socials had assembled at the secluded place and were engaged in illicit arms trading and apprehended them. During the frisking, the accused persons, arms, ammunition and mobile phones were recovered and seized the possession of the accused persons. The Swift car and two motorcycles used as conveyance by the accused persons were also been seized.

During the investigation, police ascertained that all the accused persons are hardcore antisocial and are involved in a series of heinous offences like robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder etc in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

Accused Sk. Rahim and Sk. Wasim, who are associates of the Dhalasamant Brothers, have been carrying out illicit arms trafficking along with their other associates. They have been secretly supplying firearms and ammunition to the criminals in neighbouring districts of Cuttack to run organised crime syndicates and also for financial gain, the police said.

Lalbag PS Case No.-192 dt.01.08.2023 U/S 25(IB)(a) Arms Act, 1959/25(8) of Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been registered in this regard. The arrested accused persons have been forwarded to the Court today, the police said.