Heavy rain, lightning lash Twin cities of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Odisha including the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Normal life in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was disrupted following heavy rain.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around September 3. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form during the subsequent 48 hours.