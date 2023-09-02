Orissa High Court orders Crime Branch probe into OSSC JE (civil) question paper leak

Bhubaneswar: Acting tough on the JE (Civil) exam question paper leak incident, the Orissa High Court orders Crime Branch probe into the incident.

Reportedly, the probe will be conducted under the supervision of a DIG rank officer. Besides, the court allowed 56 aspirants to appear in the exam.

It is pertinent to note here that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted the JE (Civil) Main Written Exam on July 16. However, it cancelled the exam following the confirmation of the Balasore SP over the alleged leakage of the question papers.

The SP had clarified that the question papers were printed at a press in West Bengal. However, one Virendra Singh Paswan, a worker of the printing press, leaked the question papers. He supplied the question papers to Chaurasia.

The OSSC has decided to conduct a fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) on September 3, 2023.