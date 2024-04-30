Ex-Statistical Assistant Gets 3-Yr RI In Bribery Case In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A former Statistical Assistant in Bhubaneswar has been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for taking a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Durga Charan Sarangi, Ex-Statistical Assistant, O/o DI of Schools, Bhubaneswar (Retired).

Sarangi was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) / 7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a functionary of a privately managed school for accepting the prescribed forms of students of the school and to issue admit cards for appearing in the Board & Scholarship examination.

Sarangi was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of the accused Durga Charan Sarangi following his conviction.

Further reports are awaited.