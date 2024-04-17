GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Bundle Out Gujarat Titans For 89 In Ahmedabad

GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals (DC) put in a comprehensive performance on the field to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The DC bowlers put in a collective effort to bowl GT out for only 89 and the batters then ensured that they stormed home to their third win of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Generally, Ahmedabad is known to produce run-fests. The last match between Punjab Kings and the hosts produced a high-scoring thriller. However, today, the bowlers made merry, and in such conditions, DC won the toss and put the hosts in to bat.

Over the last few days, the TATA IPL has witnessed high-scoring encounters, including the record for the highest score. Today was a different story. DC kept picking wickets at regular intervals and never let GT get going. It all started with Ishant Sharma dismissing Shubman Gill in the second over, with the GT captain hitting it straight to cover.

Wriddhiman Saha had a difficult start on coming back to the side. He tried to play a break-out shot but inside-edged off Mukesh Kumar onto the stumps in the fourth over. What also helped DC’s bowlers was the impressive fielding effort and Rishabh Pant’s performance behind the stumps.

Sai Sudharsan tapped one to mid-wicket and set-off on a tight single. Sumit Kumar ran in, picked it up and dived forward to aim at a single stump at the non-striker’s end to find Sudharsan short. David Miller then inside-edged one onto his pads off Ishant, which lobbed towards Pant, who took a good diving catch. GT were reduced to 30 for four in six overs.

Post the powerplay came possibly the highlight of the DC’s performance on the field – the two quick stumpings by Pant. Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia were attempting a recovery when Pant introduced the off-spin of Tristan Stubbs. Abhinav used his feet and tried to play at a ball outside the off-stump. Pant collected and took the bails off in a flash to find the batter millimetres short.

This forced GT to introduce their Impact Player – Shahrukh Khan – in place of Sudharsan. Stubbs fired it down the leg-side, and Shahrukh tried to play it through the leg-side. He was outside the crease as the ball hit Pant’s gloves and went on to the stumps. There may have been a bit of fortune for DC but Pant was quick to move across to the leg-side. At 48 for six, it looked extremely bleak for GT in the ninth over.

Thereafter, any resistance of note from GT came from Rashid Khan, who hit a 24-ball 31 with two fours and a six. A six over long-off, off the bowling of Kuldeep was the highlight of the innings as GT kept stumbling at the other end. Mukesh returned to dismiss Rashid, in an attempt to upper-cut. This effectively ended GT’s fight. They were bowled out for 89 in the 18th over. All the DC bowlers had a great outing. Kuldeep remained wicketless but conceded only 16 in his four overs. For GT, only Tewatia (10), Sudharsan (12) and Rashid went into double figures.

DC were never daunted during their pursuit of 90. Jale Fraser-McGurk smashed the second ball of the innings for six, straight down the ground. A couple of balls later, he lofted one over the bowler again for a four. In the next over, he carted Spencer Johnson over extra-cover for a six. Later in the over, Johnson had him dismissed caught at mid-wicket for 20.

The powerplay was competitive as Sandeep Warrier bowled a good short-ball to Shaw as he fended at it and was caught at short third-man. Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope then attacked the bowlers, particulary during the fifth over. Warrier was hit for three sixes and a four before he bowled Porel.

Since the target wasn’t too daunting, DC wouldn’t have been perturbed by the number of wickets they lost. Rashid came on for the last over of the powerplay and Hope hit one to point trying to reverse sweep. DC had won the powerplay effectively, with the score at 67 for four.

While GT tried their best, DC were always ahead. Pant then came in and finished the job with a few expansive shots. DC won with a mind-boggling 67 balls to spare. It was a team performance Pant would be proud of as captain.