AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Advanced Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Service

Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap trusted tertiary care national health institution, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge service for the placement of Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS), a significant advancement in urological care.

This innovative service is set to provide new hope and an improved quality of life for patients suffering from severe urinary incontinence. This modern facility is the first of its kind in Odisha. Earlier this implantation was only available in the metro cities of our country.

The Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS) implantation procedure is recognized as a gold standard treatment for urinary incontinence that has not responded to conventional treatment modalities. This service is particularly tailored for patients who have experienced urinary incontinence due to prostate surgery, spinal cord injuries, or other underlying conditions that affect urinary control.

Executive Director, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the team of doctors and said, “The Department of Urology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has consistently been providing world-class care which is at the forefront of technology and innovation. With the introduction of the services of Artificial Urinary Sphincter implantation here, the people of Odisha and Eastern India will have access to this service, for which they had to travel to centres in other states earlier.”

The AUS program at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be led by a team of highly skilled urologists and surgeons, trained in the latest techniques and using state-of-the-art technology. “The initiation of the AUS implantation service represents a pivotal step in our commitment to offering comprehensive and advanced medical treatments,” said Dr. Sambit Tripathy, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, involved in delivering Andrology care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Dr. Prasant Nayak, Professor and Head of the Department of Urology added “We are dedicated to providing our patients with the best possible outcomes and improving their quality of life. We are thankful and indebted to the Director, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, who has always encouraged us in our endeavour to bring the latest advances in urological care to the population of Odisha. We are also thankful to our patients for their immense trust and faith in us.”

The Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar congratulated and felicitated the doctors of the Department of Urology.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has equipped itself with the latest medical technologies to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy for all procedures performed within this new service. The hospital also plans to conduct regular follow-up clinics and support groups to assist patients during their recovery process.

Patients seeking more information about the Artificial Urinary Sphincter implantation service at AIIMS Bhubaneswar or wishing to schedule an appointment can contact the Urology Department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.