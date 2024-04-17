Alia Bhat, Sakshi Malik, Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella on TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

New Delhi: Time magazine released its list of the 100 most influential people of 2024 on Wednesday. The list features two Indians – Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and actress Alia Bhatt and also includes several notable individuals of Indian origin.

India’s only female Olympic medalist in wrestling, Sakshi Malik, is on the list for her fight against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the former president of the Indian Wrestling Federation, Brijbhushan Singh.

Actress Alia Bhatt has been acknowledged for her social service and contributions to the field of acting. She is the only Bollywood actor to feature in Time magazine’s list.

The list also includes Indo-British Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dev Patel. Satya Nadella, the Indian-born CEO of Microsoft, has also been placed on this prestigious list. Jigar Shah, the Director of the US Department of Loan Program Officer is another notable inclusion who was born in Modasa, Gujarat.

Businessman Ajay Banga, the Chairman of the World Bank and a native of Pune, Maharashtra, is also featured in the list. Asma Khan, a popular chef and activist born in Kolkata and owner of the famous London restaurant Darjeeling Express, is another Indian-origin name on the list.

Priyambada Natarajan Professor of Astronomy and Physics at Yale University has been named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.