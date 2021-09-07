Govt Officials, Puja Committee Members To Meet Over Curbs On Height Of Durga Idols

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena are scheduled to meet members of the Puja committees of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to resolve the issue of the height of the idol and puja rituals behind curtains.

The issue was raised in the House during the Zero Hour by Barabati Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and supported by senior party colleague Suresh Routray.

Raising slogans against the government, the Congress MLAs trooped in the well of the House and wondered how the restriction on the Durga idols height will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Congress members slammed the government’s guidelines which asked the puja committees to cover three sides of pandals and perform rituals by a limited number of priests and organisers.

The BJP legislators also opposed the BJD government’s Durga puja norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and shouted slogans against it.