BJB Autonomous College Plus-III Final Year Results Out!

Bhubaneswar: The Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday declared the results of Plus-III Final Year Degree Examinations of all streams.

In Arts stream, the student pass rate is 93.68 per cent, while in Science and Commerce, 96.68 per cent and 95.6 per cent students have passed the examination respectively.

Pragati Guru of Psychology Department topped in the Arts stream becoming the best graduate. Similarly, Gaurahari Sahu and Shubham Chaudhury were toppers in Science & Commerce streams respectively.

The results can be checked on the official website of BJB Autonomous College.