Four Killed Of Asphyxiation At Brick Kiln In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Four persons of a family including a 7-year-old child were killed by suspected asphyxiation at a brick kiln near Kamalang village under Kantabanji police limits in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

As per reports, the family hails from Chhattisgarh. They set fire to the brick kiln last night and slept on it. Afterwards, they were found unconscious by the locals.

They were soon rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. It is suspected that the family died due to suffocation caused by toxic smoke emanating from the brick kiln fire.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the dead bodies for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the Kantabanji police station.