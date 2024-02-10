Odisha CM hikes social security pension amount by Rs 500 from Feb

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a hike of Rs 500 in the monthly pension amount under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

The beneficiaries of the MBPY scheme will get a minimum pension amount of Rs 1000. The beneficiaries will get this enhanced pension from this February.

Earlier, the MBPY beneficiaries in this scheme were getting Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 respectively. According to the enhanced pension, they will now get Rs 10,00, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 respectively.

The State Government will spend Rs 3,683 crore annually for this enhanced pension.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly pension for the beneficiaries of the National Social Security Scheme.

The beneficiaries of MBPY will receive their February pension directly between February 20 and 25.

During the visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian to the districts, the people of different areas requested to increase the pension amount. Accepting the request of the people, the Chief Minister has hiked the pension amount of the Social Security Pension Scheme

Recently, the Chief Minister has increased the number of beneficiaries of the pension scheme. It was increased by 4.13 lakh in August last year and after the inclusion of another 4 lakh, now a total of 36.75 lakh beneficiaries are benefiting from the scheme.