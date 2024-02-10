Girl Student Found Hanging Inside Hostel In Central University, Koraput

Koraput: The hanging dead body of a female student was found inside the hostel room at Central University at Sunabeda in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhyarani Das, a first-year student of the Mathematics department. She hailed from Kendrapara district. She was staying in Room No. B 413 of the hostel.

As per reports, Sandhyarani retired to her room after having dinner on Friday night. Her classmates tried to reach her for a sports event at the varsity the next day, but she did not answer their calls. They then knocked on her room but got no response. The students then informed the hostel superintendent and varsity authorities.

The University authorities immediately called the police. The Sunabeda police on receiving the information reached the scene and found the girl hanging from a ceiling fan inside the room. The body has been seized for post-mortem.

The cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained. A probe into the incident has been launched.