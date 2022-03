Four Injured In Clash Between Two Families In Khurda

Khurda: Four persons were critically injured in a clash between two families at Ayatapur Raulia village under Banpur police station limits in Khurda district.

According to reports, a clash between two families took place when a heated argument ensued between them over some reasons.

Reportedly, the injured persons were rushed to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.