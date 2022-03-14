Banks To Remain Shut For 4 Days This Week; Check The List Here

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed for four days this week because of Holi and weekends.

According to the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will remain closed in the account of Holi on March 17 while banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and several other cities on March 18.

Banks will also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on all Sundays of the month.

Bank holidays are listed under three categories: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, these holidays differ from state to state.