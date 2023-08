Five More Gates Of Hirakud Dam Open

Sambalpur: With increase in floodwater following heavy rainfall in upper catchment area of Mahanadi River, five more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district opened today.

With this, the water is being discharged through total 17 (11 in Left and 6 in right) sluice gates of the dam.

By 6 am today, the water level at Hirakud dam stood at 620.10 ft with 4,97,016 cusec water inflow and 2,22,503 cusec water outflow.