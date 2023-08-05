Trains Schedules Affected Due To Modernisation Work

Bhubaneswar: The schedule of a few trains running through the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has been affected due to ongoing modernisation work.

According to the ECoR, safety-related modernisation work in Naupada-Gunupur line is underway. Below are the details:

1) Rajya Rani Express on 6th August 2023 will remain cancelled between Naupada and Gunupur.

2) 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express from Rourkela on 5th Aug’23 will run up to Naupada.

3) 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express on 6th Aug’23 will originate from Naupada instead of Gunupur.