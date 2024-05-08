Feeling meh? Say hello to Prime Video’s Panchayat and goodbye to stress!

Janta’s beloved show, Panchayat, with its masti-filled, lajawab vibe, has become the go-to thikana for everyone seeking respite from their boring, mundane routines. Over the last 4 years, the comedy-drama show has proven to be the perfect “comfort watch” for viewers, across all age groups. Recognizing this fascinating customer insight, Prime Video crafted the catchy campaign line: ‘Tension Khatam, Panchayat Shuru’, plastered across hoardings and blasted through PSA announcements, ‘Panchayat Lijiye’, inviting audiences to embrace Panchayat as the ultimate magic potion that will help them kick away all worries and leave them with uplifted spirits. So, why wait? Sabko boliye, Panchayat Lijiye!

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles. The new season will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.