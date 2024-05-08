JMFC Court Dismisses Discharge Plea Of Anubhav Mohanty In Domestic Violence Case

Cuttack: The Cuttack Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) dismissed actor Anubhav Mohanty’s discharge petition and directed the authorities to frame charges of domestic violence against him on Tuesday.

In December 2020, his former wife Varsha Priyadarshini complained to Purighat police station, alleging that Anubhav and two of his friends had locked her in a room in his house at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack on the night of December 18 even as the estranged couple were locked in a divorce battle with the actress seeking restitution of conjugal rights.

Based on Varsha’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 498A, 341, and 506 of the IPC against Anubhav and his friends.

In December 2023, Anubhab obtained the divorce decree from Barsha. The Odisha High Court granted the divorce, overturning the decision of the family court in Cuttack. He received his decree of divorce after 10 years of marriage.