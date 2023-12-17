Farmer commits suicide by consuming pesticides in Bolangir’s Titlagarh

Titlagarh: A poor farmer, Chamru Bagh (49), of Binekela village under Titilagarh block in Bolangir district, reportedly committed suicide by consuming pesticides. However, the actual reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, Chamru was rescued in a critical condition and first admitted to Titlagarh Hospital and later to Bolangir DHH. However, he passed away last night.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, Jagdish and Gajapati. Both his sons are said to be working in a company in Mumbai.

Some relatives claimed that he was under extreme mental pressure over loan burden and crop loss due to unseasonal rains. As he wholly depended on farming to make ends meet, the meager harvest made him take to extreme step to end his life.

However, some others claimed that Chamru was not under any pressure over any bank loans and the crop harvest was also decent. Some villagers also said that he was addicted to alcohol and had attempted to end his life a couple of times earlier too.