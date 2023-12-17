Man’s body found on railway tracks in Sambalpur’s Rairakhol

Rairakhol: The Railway Police Force (RPF) today recovered the mutilated body of a man from the tracks on the Talcher-Sambalpur line crossing the Mochibahal bridge in Rairakhol on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimsen Rajhans alias Gethal (58) of Rengali village of Rairakhol block within Charmal police station limits in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, Bhimsen for work at 8 am today after informing his family members. At 9 am, he told his family that he was at Rairakhol station and was about to board a train for Sambalpur. However, at around 1.30 pm, some people saw his dead body lying under the railway bridge near Mochibahal and informed the RPF police.

Soon, Rairakhol RPF reached the spot recovered the dead body from the railway tracks and informed the family members.

On hearing the news, the family members reached the spot and identified the body. The police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.