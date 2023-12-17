SS Rajamouli joins Salaar trio Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran for a special interview!

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Following the massive response to the teaser, trailer and the songs the film is doing magic in the advance booking which was opened recently.

In a recent surprise, the makers Hombale Films made a special announcement revealing an exciting announcement of the interview ahead of the film’s release on Tuesday, December 19th.

The interview will feature India’s one of the greatest directors SS Rajamouli along with the team of Salaar including Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The anticipation of the audience for the excitement is sure to be raised as watching the trio SS Rajamouli – Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together is one of a kind experience.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.