Garba Added To The UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, PM Modi Says Celebration of life

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s traditional dance form ‘Garba’ was on December 6 included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) .

The popular dance form is the 15th cultural item from India to make it to the UNESCO list. Kolkata’s Durga Puja was the last one added two years ago.

“Today, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed ‘Garba of Gujarat’ on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during its 18th session, taking place in Kasane, Botswana from 5 to 9 December 2023,” the UNESCO said in a statement.

The inclusion has been made under the provisions of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The international cultural body described the ‘Garba’ as a ritualistic and devotional dance performed throughout the State of Gujarat and across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Garba as a celebration of life, unity and deep-rooted traditions, as UNESCO approved the inclusion of Gujarat’s traditional dance in its ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

“Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment,” Modi said on X.