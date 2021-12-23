Explosion inside Ludhiana district court complex kills 2, injures 5

Ludhiana: At least two people were dead in an explosion reported from a district court complex of Ludhiana, located near the police commissioner office, while five were injured.

The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12.22 pm. The second floor of the building houses eight courtrooms, but not many people were present on Thursday because of a strike.

The area has been cordoned off by the police and the court premises is being vacated. One of the injured has been identified as advocate RS Mand.