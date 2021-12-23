Elderly Man Charred To Death In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An elderly man was charred to death in Telkoi locality of Keonjhar district late last night. The deceased has been identified as Dileshwar Mahakud.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the mosquito net caught fire in which he was sleeping in. Consequently, the old man was charred to death with the bed. Later locals alerted the police about the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.