Exhibition at NGMA displaying gifts and mementoes given to PM

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past.

Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India.

Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative.

Here is your chance to own them!

Do visit the NGMA to know more. Sharing the website link for those who can’t visit personally.