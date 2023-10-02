Union Minister Anurag Thakur to Visit Odisha on Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur will be on a day visit to Odisha tomorrow.

The Union Minister will attend the Meri Maati Mera Desh programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GoI at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will address a press conference at the BJP state office after arriving at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar at 9:50 a.m.

At 11:00 AM, he will attend the ” Meri Maati Mera Desh ” programme organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at Utkal University.

At 3.30 pm, the Union Minister will attend the 40th anniversary of Odia daily newspaper ‘Sambad’ as a guest.

The Union Minister is scheduled to attend the centenary ceremony of the first publication of the Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’ organised at Bishub Mandap, Cuttack at 5:15 pm.

The Union Minister is scheduled to return to Delhi on Tuesday evening.