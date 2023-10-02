Men’s ODI World Cup: Ajay Jadeja named Afghanistan’s team mentor

Former India cricketer has been appointed as their mentor of Afghanistan team for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja has assumed the role of mentor of Afghanistan for the duration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Monday, 02 October.

Jadeja arrives with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Indian conditions. His impressive ODI record boasts 196 matches, amassing 5359 runs at an average of 37.47, including six centuries and 30 half-centuries. In addition, Jadeja represented India in 15 Test matches between 1992 and 2000.

He was also part of India’s World Cup squad in three editions – in 1992, 1996 and 1999. One of the standout moments from India’s 1992 World Cup campaign was when Jadeja took a remarkable catch to dismiss Allan Border during their group-stage match against Australia.