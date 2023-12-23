Everytime Aamir Khan arrived with a perfect Christmas gift with his films

Aamir Khan has always delivered some amazing cinema to the audience. The superstar has distinguished his niche in making films that impress the audience and also prove their mettle at the box office. But, most of his films indeed have arrived as gifts on the Christmas holidays. Being a perfect family entertainer, Aamir Khan’s films on Christmas receive tremendous love from the masses. So let us have a look at Aamir Khan’s top Christmas releases.

1) Taare Zameen Par:-

Aamir Khan’s directorial Taare Zameen Par is a delightful drama entertainer and the first film Khan to arrive during the Christmas period. The film co-starring Darsheel Safari alongside Aamir Khan touched the hearts of the fans and the audiences and gave them a neat and clean family entertainer that comes with multiple viewings. The film released in 2007 was a blockbuster.

2) Ghajini

Aamir Khan returned to the commercial space and the genre of hardcore mass masala entertainer with 2008’s Christmas release Ghajini. The film paved a strong journey at the ticket window and brought a sensation across the nation. The film was received positively by the masses and also opened the prestigious 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office.

3) 3 Idiots

The iconic film ‘3 Idiots’ which marked the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani roared at the box office. The film released on Christmas 2009 proved its mettle at the ticket window, and the audiences lauded the film for the storywriting, performances, comedy, and music and has registered 200 crores + at the Indian Box Office.

4) Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan continued the streak of Christmas releases with the 2012 release ‘Dhoom 3’. The third instalment of the heist action thriller broke the records at the box office and Aamir Khan boomed the Dhoom franchise by giving the biggest blockbuster of the Indian Cinema with collections of 280 crores+.

5) PK

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani returned with their second collaboration in the year 2014 with the social comedy-drama ‘PK’. The film is another big blockbuster in the Christmas release and was met with extraordinary response from the fans and the audiences and was the All-time blockbuster of Indian Cinema with the box office collection of 448.74 crores gross.

6) Dangal

Aamir Khan’s last Christmas release was Nitesh Tiwari-directed Danga. The film has shaken the global box office with collections of more than 2000 crores and was lauded by the audiences for Aamir Khan’s transformation, Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling, the performances, and the message it left on society.