5T Chairman Reviews Various Projects In Koraput, Interactes With Students In Nua-O Fest

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K. Pandian visited Koraput District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Government College Ground, Koraput and interacted with students of all colleges of Koraput. He motivated the students to work hard and well in their chosen careers.

He suggested they participate in the Nua-O program to showcase their talent and achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Gupteswar Temple, Boipariguda for Rs. 20.20 Crs.

Also, Pandian reviewed the progress of Major Projects – Jhanjabati River Barrage Project for Rs. 100 Crs; Construction of 650 Bedded New Hospital Building and Construction of Cancer Wing at Sri Laxman Naik Medical College & Hospital, Koraput for Rs. 266 Crs; Construction of New 300 Bedded Hospital at DHH, Jeypore for Rs. 100 Crs.

He also reviewed the progress of the renovation of other major road projects for Rs. 172.40 Crs and Major Bridge Projects for Rs. 210 Crs being implemented in the district.

Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Koraput District when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Later, he interacted with the general public at Dussehra Padia Jeypore and received their grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.