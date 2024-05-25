Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas’ Cannes gala look

France: Singer Nick Jonas recently performed at the 30th amfAR charity gala in Cannes. Several pictures and videos of Nick from the event emerged on social media platforms. Now, his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to his look from the event.



Taking to Instagram, Nick shared his pictures as he gave different poses in his hotel room in Cannes. For the event, Nick wore a white shirt, cream jacket, black pants and a bow tie. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned the post, “Was so honoured to sing at @amfar last night. (camera emoji) @nicolasgerardin.” He geo-tagged the location as Cannes, French Riviera, France.



Reacting to the post, Priyanka dropped star-struck and smiling faces with heart-eyes and fire emojis. Sharing one of Nick’s pictures on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “View in my head (smiling face with heart-eyes and hot face) emojis).”



