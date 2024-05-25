Mumbai Police incorporates ‘Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar’ in their safety campaigns

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is already known for the grandeur and visual opulence in Indian cinema, has once again captured the attention with his latest magnum opus web series “Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar”.This ambitious project, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, is not just a series but an extravagant journey through the cultural and emotional tapestry of a bygone era. From critics to audiences across the globe, Heeramandi is receiving accolades for its breathtaking visuals, intricate storytelling, and powerful performances.

Critics have hailed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ability to recreate an era with such authenticity and splendour, making “Heeramandi” a visual feast that rivals his previous works like “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani.”

Now with all the world speaking about Heeramandi, Mumbai Police has taken the initiative to incorporate

this magnum opus to their safety campaigns.

They posted on social media saying “Azadi shouq nahi hai Nawab sahib, niyam kabhi na todne ki jang hain.”

As audiences around the world continue to be captivated by the beauty and depth of “Heeramandi-The Diamond Bazaar” it is clear that Bhansali’s latest creation is a masterpiece that will be remembered for years to come.