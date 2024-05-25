With Panchayat S2 winning Best Web Series OTT, TVF revisits its IFFI triumph!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has indeed created waves with its phenomenal content. Every time, they have touched the hearts of the masses with their relatable and interesting shows. Among many, one show that has genuinely ruled hearts is Panchayat, whose both seasons have set examples of success and made their mark as some of the finest content from TVF. Both seasons of the show have received tremendous love and appreciation from all over and also celebrated a magnificent triumph at IFFI by winning the award for Best Web Series OTT.

Reminiscing their win at IFFI, TVF shared a delightful moment on their social media, capturing the team receiving the award for Best Web Series OTT for Panchayat Season 2. They further wrote in the caption:

“From the hearts of millions to the IFFI stage! 🏆

Proud to announce that ‘Panchayat’ has taken home the inaugural Best Indian Web Series award. 🎉 Thank you to all our amazing fans for your endless support. Here’s to many more milestones! 📺❤️

@iffigoa”

Panchayat is indeed one of the finest gems from the house of TVF that has garnered unanimous love from the audience. Moreover, the trailer of Panchayat season 3 has been released which has created waves among the audience. The show is all set for its release on 28th May.

Well, it is worth saying that TVF has no competition when it comes to creating successful shows. Keeping up the spree, TVF has stirred excitement among the audience as they are coming up with the next seasons of their most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak in 2024. Meanwhile, we can just relish the content coming from TVF.