Eminent Litterateur Satakadi Hota To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the passing away of eminent litterateur and former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Satakadi Hota.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “Satakadi Hota had the reputation of being an eminent and well-known literary figure of the state. He has left his indelible memory in the field of Odia literature through the creation of many high-quality stories, novels, poems and translated literature. He also had a reputation as a skilled organizer and journalist.”

“Hota’s passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia literature,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister has announced that the last rites of Satakadi Hota will be held with full state honours.

