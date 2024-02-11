Eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota no more

Bhubaneswar: Renowned litterateur Satakadi Hota passed away on Sunday. Hota breathed his last due to old-age-related ailments in Bhubaneswar. He was 95.

Satakadi Hota was born in 1929 at Jagannath Khunta in the district of Mayurbhanj. He received his school education at Baripada. After that, he shifted to Puri and Cuttack to complete his education.

In 1954, he joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service and was posted at several places. Always interested in social service, Hota was associated with a large number of social and cultural institutions and had acquired a rich and varied experience about life.

Hota started his literary career by writing poems. Mostly rhymed pieces on traditional themes, his poems were complied in 1966 in a book entitled Madhuchhanda. But he gave up poetry and began writing stories from 1972, and published 12 story-collections (a total of about 180 stories).