Odisha CM Approves Comprehensive Welfare Package for Kendu Leaf Pluckers, Workers

Bhubaneswar: In a significant decision for the upliftment of Odisha’s forest-dwelling communities, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a comprehensive welfare package for Kendu leaf pluckers and workers.

As the new Kendu leaf plucking season will commence in April, the new measures will benefit around 9 lakh individuals, including pluckers, leaf binders, and temporary workers.

According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, kendu leaf pluckers will get a 50 per cent bonus for the current crop season. This bonus amount is double from last year. The beneficiaries will receive the bonus directly into their bank accounts through DBT.

Similarly, leaf binders and temporary workers will receive a 10% incentive, with their work period extended by an additional month.

The Chief Minister also hiked the price per bundle of Kendu leaves. The price per bundle containing 20 kendu leaves has been increased from Rs 1.40 to Rs 1.60. Similarly, the price per bundle containing 40 kendu leaves has been increased from Rs 2.80 to Rs 3.20.

Also, the state government accepted the wage revision proposal for temporary employees, which encompasses a 50% hike in TA and Cycle Allowance.

Moreover, the age limit for Kendu leaf pluckers to be included in social security schemes has been raised from 60 to 62 years.

The government has announced that starting from the new season in April, assistance will be provided for the marriage of two daughters of a Kendu leaf plucker’s family. Rs 25,000 will be provided for the marriage of each girl.

5T Chairman V Karthik Pandian informed about the Chief Minister’s decision in the Rairakhol assembly today on the occasion of his visit to Sambalpur district. A televised message of the Chief Minister was also played.

It is worth noting that 80 per cent of Kendu leaf beneficiaries are women and more than 95 per cent of beneficiaries mainly belong to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

About 9 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, workers and temporary workers can reap the benefits of these welfare measures and the state government will spend more than Rs.150 crores for its implementation.