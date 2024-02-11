Five labourers killed, over 25 injured as pick-up van overturns in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Golamunda: A pick-up van ferrying about 50 labourers overturned near Dokiripada under Golamunda police station limits in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the workers hailing from Aatigaon village under Junagarh police station limits had come to work in the agricultural fields in the Boraguda area in Golamunda today.

In the evening, on the way back from work, the pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling lost balance and turned turtle on the road, leaving some workers trapped underneath.

About five persons died on the spot and 25 others, who sustained critical injuries in the mishap, have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Meanwhile, others with minor injuries are being provided medical assistance at Dharmagarh and Junagarh hospitals, sources said.

More than 50 workers including some minors were travelling in the pick-up vehicle. Golamunda police reached the spot and have started an investigation.