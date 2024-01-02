Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Boudh

Boudh: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bramhani village under Tarbha block in Boudh district. The deceased has been identified as Jadunath Suna (70).

As per reports, the wild elephant came from Malikud beat of Kantamal forest range attacked Jadunath while he had gone to attend a call of nature. His right leg was broken by the attack. At that time, the Forest officials of Kumbharmunda section of Sonepur range were patrolling in that area.

On intimation, the forest ranger Dinesh Prasad Majhi reached the spot and rushed the man to the Government Hospital Tarbha for treatment. As his condition deretiorated, he was then shifted to the Bhimabhoi Medical college and Hospital, Bolangir, where he died under treatment.

After his death, a compensation of Rs. 60,000 was given to his wife Usha Suna. A pall of gloom descended on the village after his death.