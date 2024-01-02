Salaar Saga Continues To Spread Across World! Worldwide Box Office Total Stands At 644.80 Cr. Gross!

Prashanth Neel’s action-packed entertainer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed arrived as a storm that doesn’t seem to settle down. From its high-octane action sequences to its amazing story, the film has brought a plethora of entertainment that is attracting the audience to the theaters in abundance. This has made the film rule the box office not just in India but globally as well. With this, the film is now standing at 644.80 Cr. gross worldwide collection.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is setting its name as the new box office ruler of the world. The film is enjoying a superb journey in the theaters and has grabbed a strong presence. On the 11th day, the film has collected 12.60 Cr. Nett in Hindi. In India, the film has grossed 495.30 Cr. and in the overseas market, the film has collected 149.50 Cr. This has made the worldwide total of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire now stands at 644.80 Cr. gross. As the film is winning the milestones one after the other, it will surely set a benchmark at the box office for its success.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.