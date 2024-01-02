ECoR General Manager Inspected Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Railway Section

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Shri Manoj Sharma inspected the Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Railway Section, today and reviewed the Safety, Traffic facilities and took stock of ongoing infrastructure works in the Railway Section.

During the inspection Shri Sharma reviewed the traffic facility works along with infrastructure related and passenger amenities works at the Stations between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak and advised officials to take necessary precautions to ensure safe and smooth train operations. He also emphasised on timely completion of infrastructure related projects and passenger amenities work.

During his inspection at Bhadrak Station Shri Sharma took stock of progress of various passenger amenities works, development of parking area, circulating area, landscaping etc., and also reviewed the status of Bhadrak Amrit Station.

Shri H S Bajwa, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road and other senior officials were present during the inspection.