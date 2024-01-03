Eight New Products From Odisha Get GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: Eight new products from Odisha have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the Department of MS&ME, Odisha informed on Wednesday in a post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Here is the list of new GIs registered for Odisha products:

Odisha Khajuri Guda (Gajapati Date Palm Jaggery) –Agricultural Dhenkanal Magji –Food Stuffs Mayubhanj Kai Chutney –Food Stuffs Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal –Agricultural Dungaria Kondh Embroidered Shawl –Textiles Kendrapara Rasabali—Food Stuffs Koraput Kalajeera Rice—Agricultural Painting Of Lanjia Saura—Handicrafts

Receiving a geographical indication or GI Tag from the Centre is one of the best recognitions local foods, ingredients and heritage products can get in India. Each state and region put up local favourites for GI Tags, and every year, the Indian government picks the worthiest of these.

Now, these products including four local foods, two agricultural products and one each of Textile and Handicraft products from Odisha have joined these ranks by getting GI Tags.