ECoR General Manager Inspects Ongoing Works In Khurda Road-Daspalla Railway Section

Bhubaneswar: The General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Manoj Sharma inspected the Khurda Road-Daspalla Railway Section of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project, today and reviewed the Safety and passenger amenity works along with ongoing infrastructure-related works in the Railway Section.

During his inspection, Sharma took stock of the progress of various passenger amenities works, development of parking area, circulating area, landscaping etc., and also reviewed the status of various infrastructure-related works at Daspalla Railway Station.

The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project is a prioritized public-centric project, which is being monitored by Hon’ble Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regularly. This project will boost the economy of the region and foster socio-cultural connections between Western Odisha and Coastal Odisha.

Out of the 301 km length of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project, a total of 152.8 km has been completed, including approximately 105 km from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and about 47KMs from Balangir to Sonepur.

ECoR also aims to complete 73 more km of rail line from Sonepur to Purunakatak in 2024.