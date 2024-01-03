5T Chairman reviews progress of various development projects in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K. Pandian visited Sundargarh District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with the general public.

Sh Pandian reviewed major development projects including Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at Semina, Riughat, Khairidihi and Satara; Mega Piped water supply schemes; Instream storage structures; important bridges etc.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Sundargarh in March 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

In the interaction with the public, he narrated that in 2019, FIH ( International Hockey Federation) announced the Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held again in Odisha. Chief Minister Patnaik insisted on a second host venue at Rourkela. He said then that Bhubaneswar is the state capital while Rourkela is the Hockey capital of Odisha. FIH expressed concern that there is no hockey stadium, no hotels and no airport in Rourkela. Chief Minister said that we are committed and we will get it done. Despite the Covid challenge and delays, the stadium, 225-room accommodation and airport were constructed in record time. Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium was constructed in a record 15 months and also achieved the Guinness book record for the largest seated hockey stadium in the world. Chief Minister said that it was a tribute to Sundargarh for its contribution towards hockey in India.

Today, he attended meetings in Sundargarh Sadar and Balisankara block and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.