Eight Killed As Pick-Up Van Dashes Into Auto-Rickshaw In Pune

Pune: At least eight persons lost their lives after a speeding pick-up van collided with an auto-rickshaw on the highway in Maharashtra’s Pune district late on Sunday night.

The accident took place at around 11:30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar road.

According to reports, the mishap occurred when the pick-up van going to Kalyan in Thane district from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga. As a result, seven persons from the auto-rickshaw along with the pick-up van driver were killed.