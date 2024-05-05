PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar; to hold public rallies in Berhampur & Nabarangpur on Monday

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night amid tight security after completing his road show in Ayodhya.

Party leaders and workers accorded him a grand welcome at BPI Airport, and a massive crowd of party workers gathered outside the airport to welcome him.

The Prime Minister’s carcade moved towards the Raj Bhawan, and he was seen showing a lotus symbol to the crowd. He will stay overnight at Raj Bhawan and leave for Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday to address public meetings as the electioneering for the 2024 elections is peaking up.

The Prime Minister will visit Odisha again on a two-day visit, starting May 10. During the visit, he will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on the first day and address a public meeting in Bolangir on May 11.

The Prime Minister’s visit aims to make people aware of the government’s pro-people schemes while campaigning for the party’s candidates in the fray.