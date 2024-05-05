JP Nadda Releases Sankalp Patra-BJP’s Election Manifesto for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda Sunday released the party’s manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’, with the tagline “Modi Ki Guarantee” for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls elections in Odisha.

The manifesto includes promises for various categories of people, such as farmers, women, youths, and the poor. It aims to create jobs, improve infrastructure, and boost the economy. Key takeaways include the Samrudh Krushak Niti initiative, Subhadra Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The BJP also plans to provide legal, medical, and engineering courses in Odia and to implement a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Party’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda, state BJP President Manmohan Samal, party leaders like Aparajita Sarangi, Samir Mohanty, Jual Oram, Sambit Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Bimbadhar Kuanr and Sudarshan Nayak were present at the event

According to the BJP manifesto for Odisha, a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption must be implemented to end the widespread corruption. The money of chit-fund investors should be returned within 18 months. All revenues generated from minerals and mining should be used for the progress of Odisha.

Key Takeaways From BJP’s Election Manifesto for Odisha