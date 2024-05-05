JP Nadda Releases Sankalp Patra-BJP’s Election Manifesto for Odisha
Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda Sunday released the party’s manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’, with the tagline “Modi Ki Guarantee” for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls elections in Odisha.
The manifesto includes promises for various categories of people, such as farmers, women, youths, and the poor. It aims to create jobs, improve infrastructure, and boost the economy. Key takeaways include the Samrudh Krushak Niti initiative, Subhadra Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The BJP also plans to provide legal, medical, and engineering courses in Odia and to implement a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.
Party’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda, state BJP President Manmohan Samal, party leaders like Aparajita Sarangi, Samir Mohanty, Jual Oram, Sambit Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Bimbadhar Kuanr and Sudarshan Nayak were present at the event
According to the BJP manifesto for Odisha, a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption must be implemented to end the widespread corruption. The money of chit-fund investors should be returned within 18 months. All revenues generated from minerals and mining should be used for the progress of Odisha.
Key Takeaways From BJP’s Election Manifesto for Odisha
- The Samrudh Krushak Niti initiative will procure paddy for Rs 3,100 per quintal with electronic weighing machines and the elimination of katni-chatni.
- The Subhadra Yojana will provide every woman with a cash voucher of Rs 50,000, which can be encashed over two years.
- The BJP plans to establish Odia Samudya Bhawan in all metro cities of India to ensure the welfare of the Odia people living outside the state.
- The BJP aims to create 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027 with industrial clusters for every 500 SHGs to facilitate product marketing and promotion.
- The BJP plans to provide a provision of Rs 10,000 as an annual lean period allowance to each fisherman with facilities of fishing harbours, cold stores, and processing units.
- The BJP plans to construct 75,000 km of rural and state highway roads connecting all gram panchayats, the district headquarters and the state capital. The BJP aims to shape Odisha into a top-performing economy with the creation of over 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029.
- The BJP plans to develop an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradeep, and Dhamra by June 2027.
- The BJP aims to introduce the Promoting Regional Opportunities and Sustaining Entrepreneurial Resilience (PROSPR-Odisha) scheme to boost the MSME sector. The BJP aims to set up state-of-the-art IT parks in four cities – Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur, and Balasore, with special focus on the automobile, EV, semiconductor, and IT/ITES industry through the Make in Odisha scheme.
- The BJP aims to provide legal, medical, and engineering courses in Odia. The government plans to recruit 1.5 lakh vacant government posts with priority on OBC and EWS and fill up 65,000 posts in two years.
- The BJP aims to introduce the Kendu Patra Tolali Kalyana Yojana under which leaves will be procured at Rs 2 per Kerry with 35 per cent bonus to the leaf pluckers and 10 per cent to leaf binders.
- The BJP aims to complete the implementation of 15 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, provide drinking water to 26 lakh households and 40,000 public places under Jal Jeevan Mission.
- The BJP aims to undo the injustice done to Hindu devotees by the government’s mismanagement of the Puri temple.
- The BJP plans to improve the livelihood of weavers and promote the textile industry.
- The BJP aims to provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to labourers of the unorganized sector and carry out a registration drive for these workers through the e-Shram initiative of the Central government.
- The BJP aims to implement the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) within 100 days of coming to power. This universal health insurance will cover all the residents of Odisha with an income lower than Rs 8 lakh per annum.
- The BJP plans to provide Rs 5,000 annually to all tribal students under Madho Singh Haath-Kharcha to reduce dropout rates.
- The BJP aims to launch the Mukhyamantri Sahayata Yojana to provide a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to all elderly, divyangs, widows, and the destitute in Odisha. The elderly above 80 years and divyangs with 80 per cent disability will get Rs 3,500.
- The BJP aims to implement the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Jojana across urban and rural households of Odisha.
- The BJP aims to make Odisha the state with the third-largest tourist footfall, which will contribute to the development of the tourist economy and generate employment opportunities.
- The BJP also plans to strengthen health infrastructure with the installation of 36,000 beds in the CHCs and PHCs, modernize every CHC by 2027 with ICUs, dialysis units, and operation theatres, upgrade 100 CHCs into Sub-Divisional Hospitals, and establish a nursing college, a medical college, and a super specialty hospital in every district under ‘Mission Swasthya Odisha’.
