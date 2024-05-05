Andrey Rublev Downs Felix Auger-Aliassime To Win Madrid Open Title

Andrey Rublev overcame an early setback to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday, clinching his second Masters 1000 title.

Auger-Aliassime appeared poised for victory as he took control of the match. However, Rublev mounted a fierce comeback to secure victory in just under three hours.

The 26-year-old Russian showcased his resilience by dropping only two sets on his path to claiming the title.

In the second set, Rublev showcased a more aggressive approach, matching Auger-Aliassime shot for shot. With his first serve finding its mark and relentless pressure on his opponent, Rublev managed to secure the crucial break to force a decider.

The final set mirrored the previous two, with both players holding serve until Rublev capitalized on a critical moment, breaking Auger-Aliassime at 6-5.

Despite Auger-Aliassime’s efforts to stay in the contest, two untimely double faults ultimately handed the title to Rublev in an anti-climactic conclusion to the final.